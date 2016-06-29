June 29 Fibrocell Science Inc :

* Fibrocell expects significant cost savings from wind-down of azficel-T operations

* Actively seeking acquiror for azficel-T and is winding down azficel-T manufacturing and related operations at its exton, pa facility and reducing workforce

* Cost saving measures to result in monthly cash burn for rest of 2016 to decrease about $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)