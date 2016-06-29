BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services reports Q4 and FY2016 financial results
* Black Knight Financial Services reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 29 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc announces the retirement of chief executive officer Vincent F. Palagiano
* Kenneth Mahon, will assume roles of CEO, president of both entities as of January 1, 2017
* Exponent reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Coty completes acquisition of 60% stake to enter into a partnership with Younique