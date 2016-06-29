BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Aina Le'a Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-K
* Says was unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of its form 10-K within prescribed time period
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities