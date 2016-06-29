June 29 Zions Bancorp :
* Fed reserve does not object to Co's board-approved 2016
capital plan, as submitted to federal reserve on April 5, 2016
* Increase of common dividend to $0.08 per share per quarter
or approximately $65 million in total common dividends over four
quarter
* Zions' capital plan includes up to $144 million of
preferred equity redemption
* Zions' capital plan for period spanning July 1, 2016
through June 30, 2017 include up to $180 million of common stock
redemption
* Says capital actions are expected to reduce fixed charges
and improve zions' return on equity
* Says capital actions are subject to final approval by
Zions Bancorporation's board of directors
