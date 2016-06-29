BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Amyris Inc
* On June 24, 2016 entered into note purchase agreement with Foris Ventures LLC for sale of $5 million in aggregate principal amount of secured promissory notes
* Interest will accrue on notes from & including June 24, 2016 at a rate of 13.50% per annum and is payable in full on May 15, 2017- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities