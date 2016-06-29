BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Discover Financial Services
* Says plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share and to repurchase up to $1.95 billion of common stock
* Discover receives non-objection from Federal Reserve with respect to proposed capital actions through June 30, 2017
* Company's planned new repurchase program will replace existing program
* Fed Reserve system notified discover that it has no objections to capital actions through Jun 30, 2017 as set forth in co's capital plan
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities