June 29 Tessco Technologies Inc

* On June 24, 2016, Tessco Technologies Incorporated entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for senior asset based revolving credit facility of upto $35 million which matures in 5 yrs, on June 24, 2021

* Credit facility includes $5.0 million sublimit for issuance of standby letters of credit, $10.0 million sublimit for swingline loans