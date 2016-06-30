June 29 Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative

* Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability

* Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia

* Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks

