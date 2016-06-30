June 30 P/F Bakkafrost :

* Has entered into an agreement with Sp/f Hjallur to acquire 51 pct of shares in P/F Faroe farming for a cash consideration of DKK 75 million

* Bakkafrost will become the owner of 100 pct of the shares in P/F Faroe Farming effective from 1 July 2016

* Bakkafrost has also filed two licenses to the Faroese Authorities. The licenses filed are Svínáir (A-03) and Hovsfjørur (A-17/18) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)