June 30 Imcd Nv :

* Imcd nv-imcd to acquire the business of Chemicals and Solvents in Kenya

* Completion of transaction expected in Q3 2016

* In 2015 C&S generated revenue of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) with 26 staff

* Business will continue with its present management and staff