BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Imcd Nv :
* Imcd nv-imcd to acquire the business of Chemicals and Solvents in Kenya
* Completion of transaction expected in Q3 2016
* In 2015 C&S generated revenue of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) with 26 staff
* Business will continue with its present management and staff Source text: bit.ly/2956Eiq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change