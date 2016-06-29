June 29 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial Corp announces CCAR results

* Federal Reserve indicated it does not object to company's capital plan and proposed capital actions for Q3 of 2016

* Regions may undertake as outlined in its capital plan include repurchase of up to $640 million in common shares

* Continuing $0.065 quarterly common stock dividend which Regions' board of directors approved in May

* Capital plan also provides potential for a dividend increase beginning in Q2 of 2017