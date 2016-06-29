BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Regions Financial Corp
* Regions Financial Corp announces CCAR results
* Federal Reserve indicated it does not object to company's capital plan and proposed capital actions for Q3 of 2016
* Regions may undertake as outlined in its capital plan include repurchase of up to $640 million in common shares
* Continuing $0.065 quarterly common stock dividend which Regions' board of directors approved in May
* Capital plan also provides potential for a dividend increase beginning in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities