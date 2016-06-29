BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Comerica Inc :
* Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of 2016 capital plan
* Plan includes equity repurchases of up to $440 million board to consider an increase to quarterly dividend in July
* Federal Reserve did not object to capital plan includes equity repurchases of up to $440 million board
* Board to consider an increase to quarterly dividend in July
* Board will consider increasing company's quarterly dividend to $0.23 per common share, a 4.5 percent increase over current dividend rate
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities