June 29 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc :

* Paulson & Co Inc reports 15.9 pct state in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc as of June 27 vs 17.9 pct stake as of March 16 - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/29g7oCK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)