BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 NGL Energy Partners LP
* NGL Energy Partners LP files for stock shelf of up to $200 mln of common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities