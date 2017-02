June 29 Moody's

* Moody's changes outlook on Isle Of Man's ratings to negative from stable, affirms AA1 ratings

* Rating actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU

* Rating actions also follows recent change in outlook of UK's AA1 government rating to negative from stable Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)