June 30 Legal & General Group Plc

* Legal & General books £4.0bn of retirement new business sales in h1 2016, as lifetime mortgages overtake individual annuities

* New bulk annuity transactions totalling c.£250m were executed in June, minimal disruption caused by uncertainties over the EU Referendum.

* Following £2.9bn aegon back-book transaction in may, this brings bulk annuity business executed in h1 2016 to £3.6bn, over £1bn ahead of full year bulk annuity sales figure of £2.4bn for 2015.

* Lifetime mortgage sales have exceeded £200m in H1 2016, surpassed the full year comparator for 2015 than our individual annuity sales in H1 2016.

* Says expects trend to accelerate as more baby boomers retire and choose to access their housing wealth to help fund their retirement, instead of buying an individual annuity.