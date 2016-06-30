June 30 AA Plc :

* To sell Irish business and operations to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund, L.P. (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners Ii, L.P.

* Deal for a cash consideration payable at completion of eur 156.6m

* AA intends to use net cash proceeds for partial repayment of its debt

* Will enter into a long term ongoing services agreement which will preserve current trading arrangements between AA and AA Ireland

* Dean Street Advisers acted as advisers to aa on transaction