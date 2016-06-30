June 30 AA Plc :
* To sell Irish business and operations to Carlyle Cardinal
Ireland Fund, L.P. (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services
Partners Ii, L.P.
* Deal for a cash consideration payable at completion of eur
156.6m
* AA intends to use net cash proceeds for partial repayment
of its debt
* Will enter into a long term ongoing services agreement
which will preserve current trading arrangements between AA and
AA Ireland
* Dean Street Advisers acted as advisers to aa on
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)