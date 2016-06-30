June 30 Hms Networks Ab

* HMS Industrial Networks AB acquires Intesis Software, s.l., Spain

* Says purchase price amounts to EUR 13.3 mln on a cash-free/debt-free basis and is paid in cash

* Company has 30 employees of which 9 are product development engineers

* In 2015, Intesis had net sales of EUR 5.6 mln and EBITDA of EUR 2.4 mln