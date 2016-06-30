BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Wsp Global Inc
* Wsp terminates efforts to acquire sweett
* Says confirms that co will not be increasing offer price of 35 pence per sweett share
* Says confirms that co will not be increasing offer price of 35 pence per sweett share

* No further financial offers or overtures to meet with sweett board of directors are planned at this time
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change