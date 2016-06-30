HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 2 at 8:40 p.m. EST/0140 GMT
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
IRAN
Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian
entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while
crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its
destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say.
AUSTRALIA
U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after
details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders
em