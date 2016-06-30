June 30 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa :

* Welcomes clearance decision in South Africa for proposed combination with Sabmiller

* Competition tribunal's approval represents the conclusion of the merger approval process in South Africa

* Confirms that AB Inbev is well on track to close the combination in the second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)