BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 21Vianet Group Inc
* Says to commence bond repurchase offer
* Says intends to commence change of control offer to repurchase for cash all or any part of its 6.875 pct bonds due 2017
* Intends to repurchase bonds issued under fiscal agency agreement at purchase price equal to 101 pct of aggregate principal amount
* Intends to commence the change of control offer as soon as reasonably practicable and no later than August 1, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/298dxTn ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.