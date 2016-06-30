June 30 21Vianet Group Inc

* Says to commence bond repurchase offer

* Says intends to commence change of control offer to repurchase for cash all or any part of its 6.875 pct bonds due 2017

* Intends to repurchase bonds issued under fiscal agency agreement at purchase price equal to 101 pct of aggregate principal amount

* Intends to commence the change of control offer as soon as reasonably practicable and no later than August 1, 2016