June 30 Kerdos Group SA :

* Resolves to lower its capital to cover loss for FY 2015 to 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million) from 58.6 million zlotys

* To lower its capital via lowering nominal value of its shares to 0.10 zloty per share from 1 zlotyper share ($1 = 3.9816 zlotys)