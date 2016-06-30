BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 30 Shire Plc
* Reg-Shire plc: top-line results for phase 2 trial of shp607
* Study did not meet its primary endpoint, secondary endpoint of time to discharge from neonatal intensive care was not met
* Expects to begin discussions with regulatory authorities about phase 3 clinical program focusing on clinically relevant complications of prematurity
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million