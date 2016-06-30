BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Catalyst Paper Corp
* Catalyst Paper Corp's 4 largest shareholders, controlling about 79% shares, entered into support agreement with kejriwal group international
* "company is not a party to support agreement, nor has it been a party to discussions that led to it"
* Principal securityholders have committed to support and vote in favour of a transaction
* Board has not yet entered into any discussions regarding potential transaction with KGI or agreed to contemplated process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change