June 30 Ratos Ab

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 80% of shares in Oase Outdoors

* Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately dkk 380m, of which Ratos will provide approximately dkk 150m in equity

* Oase Outdoors makes camping and outdoor equipment

* As per the most recent financial year of October 2014/2015, company sales amounted to DKK 266m and adjusted EBITA to DKK 36m