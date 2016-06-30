June 30 Interoil Corp

* Says has received from a third party an unsolicited proposal to acquire 100 pct of the outstanding common shares of interoil.

* Says its board is carefully reviewing and considering the unsolicited proposal.

* Board of directors continues to unanimously recommend the oil search transaction to its shareholders Source: (1.usa.gov/297GJvb ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)