BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers squibb and psioxus therapeutics announce immuno-oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of opdivo and enadenotucirev
* Myers Squibb co says under terms of this agreement, bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus
* Myers Squibb Co - bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus, and parties will share development costs
* Says Psioxus will be responsible for conducting phase 1 study with patient recruitment expected to start in q3 of 2016
* Bristol-Myers squibb will have a time-limited right of exclusive negotiation for commercial rights to enadenotucirev
* Myers - both Co's also investigating other immune system pathways in treatment of cancer including ctla-4, cd-137, kir, slamf7, pd-1, gitr, csf1r, ido and lag-3
* Myers Squibb - Co's will work exclusively with each other on anti-pd-1/pd-l1 antagonist antibody and enadenotucirev combination regimens
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.