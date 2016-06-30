BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Fluor Corp
* Fluor corp says is part of 3angle consortium, selected as preferred bidder by dutch government for a27/a1 ppp project in netherlands
* Says project has a total value of approximately eur220 million and includes a 25-year management and maintenance period
* Says construction is due to be completed in 2019
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.