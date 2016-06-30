June 30 Constellation Software Inc

* Constellation Software Inc: cash offer for Bond International Software PLC ("bond")

* Offer values existing issued ordinary share capital of bond at about GBP 44 million in aggregate

* Says to make a cash offer through a wholly owned subsidiary for price of GBP 1.05 per ordinary share