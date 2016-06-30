BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exxon Mobil says second well offshore Guyana confirms significant oil discovery
* Potential recoverable resource of 800 million to 1.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels
* Well is second on 6.6-million acre Stabroek block and drilled to 17,963 feet
* Esso Exploration and production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek block Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.