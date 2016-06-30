June 30 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil says second well offshore Guyana confirms significant oil discovery

* Potential recoverable resource of 800 million to 1.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels

* Well is second on 6.6-million acre Stabroek block and drilled to 17,963 feet

* Esso Exploration and production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek block