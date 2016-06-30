June 30 CRH Medical Corp

* Says has acquired 51 pct ownership of Arapahoe Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC

* Says purchase price for transaction was funded through a combination of syndicated credit facility with Scotiabank

* Says AGAA is expected to generate total annual revenue of $2.6 million