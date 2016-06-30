BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Calico Resources Corp
* Calico shareholders approve business combination
* Says shareholders have overwhelmingly approved proposed business combination with Paramount Gold Nevada Corp
* Says special resolution authorizing arrangement was approved by approximately 97.41 pct of shareholders of Calico
* Calico Resources Corp says arrangement has been overwhelmingly approved by shareholders of Paramount at a special meeting held on June 29, 2016
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change