BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Fibrocell Science
* Says it determined on on June 29 to wind-down azficel-T operations at its Exton, PA facility and reduce workforce that supports such operations
* In connection with this reduction, 24 positions are being eliminated, primarily in areas of manufacturing and quality operations
* Time termination costs ranging from about $0.3 to $0.4 million
* Says termination costs will be paid in third and fourth quarters of 2016
* Co also expects to incur other cash expenditures in Q3 & Q4 of 2016 related to wind-down of its azficel-T operations but cannot estimate them at this time
* Says determined that its intangible assets, which represent R&D assets related to co's primary study on azficel-T, had become fully impaired
* Accordingly, a non-cash impairment charge of about $3.9 million will be recorded for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/2984m53 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.