June 30 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Columbia pipeline group

* Says Transcanada reinstates common share issuance from treasury under dividend reinvestment plan

* Transcanada says board has approved issuance of common shares from treasury at a two per cent discount under Transcanada's dividend reinvestment plan

* Says amounts reinvested will be utilized to assist in funding company's $25 billion near-term growth program

* Says has a bridge-term loan credit facility in place for up to US$6.9 billion with a syndicate of lenders for a period of 24 months