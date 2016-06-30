BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Nord Gold :
* Offer to purchase all of common shares of Northquest Ltd. expired
* Will have acquired an aggregate of 53,214,853 Northquest shares pursuant to offer, representing approximately 95.16 pct of Northquest shares not already owned by Nordgold
* Under terms of offer, northquest shareholders who tendered their Northquest shares to offer will receive CAD $0.26 in cash for each Northquest share tendered in accordance with terms of offer. Source text - bit.ly/294WXzY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change