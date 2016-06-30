June 30 Nord Gold :

* Offer to purchase all of common shares of Northquest Ltd. expired

* Will have acquired an aggregate of 53,214,853 Northquest shares pursuant to offer, representing approximately 95.16 pct of Northquest shares not already owned by Nordgold

* Under terms of offer, northquest shareholders who tendered their Northquest shares to offer will receive CAD $0.26 in cash for each Northquest share tendered in accordance with terms of offer.