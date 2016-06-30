June 30 Moody's:

* denial of Madden appeal credit negative for marketplace loans and related ABS

* U.S. Supreme Court's denial of an appeal in Madden V. Midland funding, is credit negative for marketplace loans and related ABS

* Supreme Court's denial of an appeal in Madden case extends uncertainty over whether state usury laws apply to consumer loans

