June 30 Century Casinos Inc

* Century Casinos enters into agreement to purchase Apex Casino in St. Albert, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

* Deal for CAD 15.9 million

* Says company will acquire real estate assets of Apex Casino at appraised value of CAD 12.0 million

* Says addition of Apex Casino is expected to create operational synergies for company