June 30 Carmike Cinemas Inc

* Carmike Cinemas adjourns special meeting until July 15

* Carmike Cinemas Inc says intends to reconvene special meeting on July 15, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Local time

* "no business was conducted and no vote was taken on merger agreement prior to adjournment"

* Adjournment was made at request of amc pursuant to merger agreement