BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 30 Fitch Ratings
* Fitch affirms four Greek covered bonds programmes
* Affirmed rating of Greek covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank AE, national bank of Greece S.A. And Piraeus Bank S.A.
* Greek covered bonds issuers' issuer default rating (idr) and VR are still 'RD' and 'F' Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September