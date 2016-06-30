BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 30 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :
* Completes acquisition of 3 buildings with surface of over 61,000 square meters for 200 million euros ($220.68 million)
* Signs lease agreement with Vodafone Group effective until January 31, 2027 for of 13.8 million euros per year
* The contract with Vodafone Group will have automatic renewal for an additional 6-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September