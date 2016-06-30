Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
June 30 S&P on EU:
* Long-Term rating on supranational institution the European Union lowered to 'AA' on Brexit referendum; outlook stable
* Reassessed opinion of cohesion within the EU, which now consider to be a neutral rather than positive rating factor
* Rating action stems from view that U.K. Government's declared intention to leave the union lessens the supranational's fiscal flexibility
* Stable outlook reflects opinion that rounded average GDP-weighted rating on EU's budgetary contributors will stabilize for next two years
* Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to greater uncertainty
* Lowering long-term rating on the supranational European Union to 'AA' from 'AA+' and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating Source text (bit.ly/29cT28A)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald