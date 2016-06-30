June 30 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):

* PREPA reaches agreement with creditors

* Announced intention to pay all principal and interest due on july 1, 2016 under its power revenue bonds

* PREPA intends to fund $415 million payment from its operational funds and sale of relending bonds

* Also announced an extension of restructuring support agreements (RSA) to December 15, 2016

* Certain PREPA creditors will purchase about $264 million of power revenue bonds to provide liquidity for capital improvements and other purposes

* As part of extension, reached an agreement with Syncora Guarantee, which insures a portion of PREPA's bonds