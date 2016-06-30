BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 30 Stern Immobilien AG :
* FY 2015 consolidated net loss of 2.9 million euros (loss $3.22 million)versus loss 2.6 million euros a year earlier
* Expects to significantly improve earnings in 2016 at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September