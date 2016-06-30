June 30 African Bank Investments Ltd :

* HEPS for period ended march 31 at 29.5 cents per share

* EPS for period at 29.5 cents per shares

* Total equity of 1.59 billion rand

* Reported net profit after tax of 443 million rand for six month period ended 31 March 2016

* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)