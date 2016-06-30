June 30 VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Ludwig Schlosser said he is choosing not to continue his tenure on managing board at his own request and that he will be leaving managing board as of Dec. 31, 2016

* As of Jan. 1, 2017, managing board of VIB will comprise of Martin Pfandzelter as board chairman responsible for real estate division and Holger Pilgenröther responsible for finance division Source text - bit.ly/298Hu3b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)