June 30 AP Alternative Portfolio AG :

* Decided to reduce capital by 25 Swiss francs ($25.64)per share through a reduction of nominal share value from 70 Swiss francs to 45 Swiss francs, this corresponds to a reduction of share capital by 14,132,900 Swiss francs to 25,439,220 francs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)