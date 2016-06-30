BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 30 AP Alternative Portfolio AG :
* Decided to reduce capital by 25 Swiss francs ($25.64)per share through a reduction of nominal share value from 70 Swiss francs to 45 Swiss francs, this corresponds to a reduction of share capital by 14,132,900 Swiss francs to 25,439,220 francs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September