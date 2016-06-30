BRIEF-New silkroutes to acquire 80 pct stake in CG Capital Markets
* New silkroutes group to take 80% stake in new york broker-dealer and investment bank CG Capital Markets for us$14.4m
June 30 Planet.fr SA :
* Takes control of Editions Alpen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* New silkroutes group to take 80% stake in new york broker-dealer and investment bank CG Capital Markets for us$14.4m
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.