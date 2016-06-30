June 30 Telemasters Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue has increased by 7.55 pct from r73 495 626 to r79 048 871 in 9 months ended march 2016

* Earnings per share for 9 months ended march 2016 has reduced from 5.34 cents per share to 1.89 cents per share

* Gearing remains low with a continued cash investment of r975 347 made in fixed assets during current period.