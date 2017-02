June 30 Cequence Energy Ltd

* Cequence Energy Announces Redetermined Borrowing Base

* Borrowing Base Under Credit Facilities Has Been Redetermined At $20 Million And Total Debt To Ebitda Covenant Was Removed

* As At March 31, 2016 Company's Credit Facilities Were Undrawn

* Company Believes This Amount Of Credit Capacity Is Sufficient To Execute Its Capital Plan

* Company's Total Year-End Debt Is Forecast To Be Approximately $70 Million